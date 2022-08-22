Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,795 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $984,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

ZTS stock opened at $169.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.