Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 29,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $84,330.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,350.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $160,685.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 29,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $84,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,350.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,755 shares of company stock valued at $345,268. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $13,689,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 118,504 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 345,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

