ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0049

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $144,426.20 and approximately $88.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00104615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00251397 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030380 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

