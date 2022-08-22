Zano (ZANO) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Zano (ZANO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $54,038.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,463.79 or 0.99975389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00049359 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00216397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00136520 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00235339 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004046 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005468 BTC.

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,335,547 coins and its circulating supply is 11,306,047 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

