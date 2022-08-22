Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $0.0628 on Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $88,040.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00782761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

