Yellow Pages Limited (Y) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 15th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Yellow Pages stock opened at C$12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$337.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.46. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of C$12.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.