Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.31 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $21,439.02 or 0.99982124 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.31 billion and $195.99 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00049365 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00027305 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,562 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.