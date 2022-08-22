Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

