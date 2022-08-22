Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) versus PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Financial Review

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wix.com and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 1 7 7 0 2.40 PubMatic 0 2 8 0 2.80

Profitability

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $129.13, indicating a potential upside of 85.90%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.85%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than PubMatic.

This table compares Wix.com and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -32.40% -333.40% -10.38% PubMatic 21.64% 19.13% 9.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and PubMatic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.27 billion 3.13 -$117.21 million ($7.53) -9.22 PubMatic $226.91 million 4.81 $56.60 million $0.96 21.90

PubMatic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PubMatic beats Wix.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 222 million registered users and 6 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

