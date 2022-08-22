William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 53,136 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,136 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Burlington Stores worth $184,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 664,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $352.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

