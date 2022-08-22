William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 419,051 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,537,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419,051 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.15% of BWX Technologies worth $352,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,999. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

