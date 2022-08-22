William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $193.57 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,106 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $193,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $642,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,416. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Inspire Medical Systems

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

