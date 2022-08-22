William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $193.57 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,106 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $193,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $642,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,416. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.