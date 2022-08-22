William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $164.11 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $164,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.86. 17,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average is $179.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.