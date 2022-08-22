William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584,963 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.37% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $154,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after buying an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,064,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after buying an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,044,000 after buying an additional 69,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 95,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

