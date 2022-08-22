Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

