WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,403 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of WestRock by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

