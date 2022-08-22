Western Union (WU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Union (NYSE: WU):

8/15/2022 – Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $17.00.

8/9/2022 – Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $17.00.

8/8/2022 – Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Western Union had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $22.00.

7/20/2022 – Western Union was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

7/12/2022 – Western Union was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

NYSE WU traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 7,861.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $357,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $4,524,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

