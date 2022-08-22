Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cigna (CI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cigna (NYSE: CI):

8/17/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $318.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $276.00 to $305.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $273.00 to $311.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $319.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $329.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $291.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $294.00.

7/19/2022 – Cigna was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2022 – Cigna had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $271.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

7/14/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cigna Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $291.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,559. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day moving average of $255.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $293.96.

Get Cigna Co alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.