Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vivid Seats (SEAT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT):

8/15/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $10.00.

8/15/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $24.00.

8/10/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Vivid Seats is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. 9,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,271. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $16,169,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $11,871,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

