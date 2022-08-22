Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Illumina (ILMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):

8/17/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $170.00.

8/15/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $327.00.

8/15/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $130.00.

8/15/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $190.00.

8/12/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $450.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $480.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $200.00.

8/12/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $306.00 to $215.00.

7/19/2022 – Illumina was given a new $412.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc..

7/13/2022 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

7/8/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.79 on Monday, reaching $195.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,265.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.92 and a 200-day moving average of $268.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $492.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

