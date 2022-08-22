Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $219,839,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,904. The company has a market cap of $371.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

