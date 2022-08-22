Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.69. Wallbox shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 998 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.
Wallbox Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.