Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.69. Wallbox shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 998 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter worth $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.