Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 286,283 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 509,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

