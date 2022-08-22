Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 225 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.69% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.55 ($1.90).

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.86 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 119.88 ($1.45). 60,901,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,434,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a market capitalization of £33.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1,997.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.63.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

