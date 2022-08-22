Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.39. 16,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,051. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $397.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

