Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Vipshop updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vipshop Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 10,483,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vipshop

Separately, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

