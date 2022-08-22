Vicus Capital Sells 3,950 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,869,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,346. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

