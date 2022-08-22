Vicus Capital Has $88.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $88,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,060,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,274,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231,054 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

