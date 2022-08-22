Vicus Capital Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,867. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

