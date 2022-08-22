Vicus Capital Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.95. 114,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,796,858. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

