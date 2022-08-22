Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

