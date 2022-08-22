Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 353,812 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 353,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.76% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

UCON stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,640. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

