Vicus Capital Buys 7,132 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,072,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 261,643 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

