Vicus Capital Buys 1,083 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

