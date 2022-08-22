Vicus Capital Acquires 505 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

