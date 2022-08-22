Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 39,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,886,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of -0.40.

In other Veru news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

