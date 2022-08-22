Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

8/16/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $288.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $291.00 to $307.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $256.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.91. 14,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,731. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

