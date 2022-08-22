Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 4%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 153,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,623,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VET. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,375,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

