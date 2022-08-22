Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,016,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 207,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,762,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.