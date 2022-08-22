Verge (XVG) Market Cap Achieves $53.91 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.91 million and $2.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00256450 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001105 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,222,138 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

