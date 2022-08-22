Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) PT Lowered to €29.00

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

About Veolia Environnement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.8178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

