Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.43. 52,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,875. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

