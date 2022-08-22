Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.63. 14,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

