Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after buying an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.16. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

