Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $289,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

