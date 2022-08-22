Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after buying an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,844. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

