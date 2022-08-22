Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 952,054 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,243,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,054 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education accounts for about 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $62,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 163,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,729,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 515,986 shares of company stock worth $5,717,032 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

