Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 2,681 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of CAE worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CAE by 40.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.61.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

