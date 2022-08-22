Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 25,920 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $45,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

