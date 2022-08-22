Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

